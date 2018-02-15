“I recently replaced my Apple iPhone 8 Plus with an iPhone X, and so far my impressions of the latter device have been positive,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “The display is excellent, the touch responsiveness is a big improvement over that in prior iPhone models, and the new, nearly bezel-free design is a welcome improvement in aesthetics — it’s a beautiful product.”

“Nevertheless, while the iPhone X is a great device that, after a period of adjustment, is a joy to use, there are some ways that I think Apple could make it quite a lot better,” Eassa writes. “To that end, here are two things I think Apple should improve upon in future product releases.”

“As somebody who has primarily used Apple’s larger iPhone Plus models over the last several years, the iPhone X seems downright small,” Eassa writes. “A phone that’s similar in design to the current iPhone X but with the physical footprint of an iPhone 8 Plus would be the ultimate device in my view, especially given the enormous amount of screen that Apple could fit on such a device.”



“When Face ID works, it’s incredible. And fortunately, it seems to work well in many common scenarios. I’m quickly becoming accustomed to it,” Eassa writes. “However, there are several situations that I’ve found in which Face ID simply doesn’t work that well — if at all.”

