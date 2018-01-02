“Apple has clarified its policy on battery replacements,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac.As long as the owner of the iPhone 6 (or later) handset is willing to pay the $29 fee, and the device is not otherwise damaged, Apple will process the repair without requiring further checks of condition.”

“This comes after some reported cases where Apple Store employees were refusing customers with ‘ineligible’ batteries which still passed Apple diagnostics testing,” Mayo reports. “As reported by iGeneration, Apple has released new internal documentation to Apple Stores explaining that iPhones do not have to fail a diagnostics test in order for the out-of-warranty battery replacement to go ahead.”

Mayo reports, “This means that all iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, [iPhone 7 Plus], iPhone 8, [iPhone 8 Plus], and iPhone X owners are indeed eligible for a $29 repair.”

