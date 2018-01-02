“This comes after some reported cases where Apple Store employees were refusing customers with ‘ineligible’ batteries which still passed Apple diagnostics testing,” Mayo reports. “As reported by iGeneration, Apple has released new internal documentation to Apple Stores explaining that iPhones do not have to fail a diagnostics test in order for the out-of-warranty battery replacement to go ahead.”
Mayo reports, “This means that all iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, [iPhone 7 Plus], iPhone 8, [iPhone 8 Plus], and iPhone X owners are indeed eligible for a $29 repair.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’d be tempted to do this with iPhone X, as it’s just such a great device, but Apple (likely very carefully and intentionally) made it just a bit too small for our taste (baking in the impetus to upgrade this year), so we’re very much looking forward to the rumored 6.5-inch “iPhone X Plus” said to be coming this fall.
