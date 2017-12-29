“Apple may have apologized for the confusion surrounding its intentional slow down of older iPhones to balance battery life and performance, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s happening,” Swapna Krishna reports for Engadget.

“If your iPhone is out of warranty and you don’t want to have Apple replace it, then perhaps iFixit can help,” Krishna reports. “Starting today, the company has reduced its DIY battery install kits to $29 or less to match Apple’s price.”

Krishna reports, “iFixit’s kits are designed such that even beginners can replace their iPhone’s batteries, and all the tools are included in the kit.”

