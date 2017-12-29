“If your iPhone is out of warranty and you don’t want to have Apple replace it, then perhaps iFixit can help,” Krishna reports. “Starting today, the company has reduced its DIY battery install kits to $29 or less to match Apple’s price.”
Krishna reports, “iFixit’s kits are designed such that even beginners can replace their iPhone’s batteries, and all the tools are included in the kit.”
MacDailyNews Take: For those who don’t want to deal with the Apple Store.
Who knew we’d end the year with such deals on iPhone battery replacements?!
