“First, it appears the problem is widespread, and will only get worse as phones (and their batteries) continue to age,” Poole writes. “Second, the problem is due, in part, to a change in iOS. The difference between 10.2.0 and 10.2.1 is too abrupt to be just a function of battery condition. I believe (as do others) that Apple introduced a change to limit performance when battery condition decreases past a certain point.”
“If the performance drop is due to the ‘sudden shutdown’ fix, users will experience reduced performance without notification. Users expect either full performance, or reduced performance with a notification that their phone is in low-power mode,” Poole writes. “This fix creates a third, unexpected state. While this state is created to mask a deficiency in battery power, users may believe that the slow down is due to CPU performance, instead of battery performance, which is triggering an Apple introduced CPU slow-down. This fix will also cause users to think, ‘my phone is slow so I should replace it’ not, ‘my phone is slow so I should replace its battery.’ This will likely feed into the ‘planned obsolecense’ narritive.”
Much more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Seems like the “fix” has consequences, intended or not.
