“According to a statement (link in Chinese) from the China Consumer Association (CCA), a corporate-level executive arrived at the organization’s office to provide an update on the company’s findings regarding iPhone 6s devices that abruptly shut down at approximately 30% battery life,” Horwitz reports. “The group wrote that Apple does not suspect any safety issues resulted from the malfunction, and affirmed that the company would guarantee battery replacements.”
Horwitz reports, “CCA added that Apple stated it had ‘progressed’ in discovering the origin of the malfunction, though the statement did not mention any definitive origin.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Perfunctory niceties.
