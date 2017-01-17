“When Apple launched a free battery replacement program for iPhone 6s units experiencing unexpected shutdowns, some iPhone 6 owners reported that they had experienced the same symptoms,” Ben Lovejoy reports. “Now an unconfirmed report from Japanese site Macotakara suggests that Apple may be preparing a similar program for the iPhone 6.”

“The often-reliable site describes it as simply a rumor for now, and has no additional detail on what may behind it if it is true,” Lovejoy reports.

Lovejoy reports, “The company does have a generally good track-record for free out-of-warranty fixes for manufacturing defects, even if these come to light years later.”

