Yesterday “afternoon Apple posted a message on their home page titled ‘A Message to Our Customers about iPhone Batteries and Performance,'” Purcher reports. “This is unlikely to stop the flow of class action lawsuits that are still streaming in.”
Purcher reports, “Earlier [yesterday], Patently Apple posted a report on a lawsuit filed in France and others from South Korea will be filed over the next two months.”
Read more, and see the list of eleven more class action lawsuits filed over this issue, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The frivolity continues.
