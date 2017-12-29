“Most of the class action lawsuits filed against Apple thus far have stemmed California or New York. Today the first class action lawsuit was filed in Chicago and now the first lawsuit from Texas by Mark Miller, Chris Spearman and Craig Stanford,” Jack Purcher reports for PatentlyApple. “The group claims that Apple intentionally designed software updates to slow down iPhones.”

Yesterday “afternoon Apple posted a message on their home page titled ‘A Message to Our Customers about iPhone Batteries and Performance,'” Purcher reports. “This is unlikely to stop the flow of class action lawsuits that are still streaming in.”

Purcher reports, “Earlier [yesterday], Patently Apple posted a report on a lawsuit filed in France and others from South Korea will be filed over the next two months.”

Read more, and see the list of eleven more class action lawsuits filed over this issue, in the full article here.