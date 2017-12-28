“The Korean broadcasting and telecom regulator has formally sought an explanation from Apple on allegations that it tried to defraud customers by deliberately slowing down devices without warning, according to industry sources on Dec. 28,” Alex Lee reports for The Korea Herald.

“‘We are hoping to get some answers on whether Apple intentionally restricted the performance of old iPhones and tried to hide this from customers,’ said the Korea Communications Commission,” Lee reports.

“KCC has no jurisdiction over Apple, which is categorized as a multinational firm,” Lee reports. “It cannot launch an official probe and can only seek an explanation at the most.”

