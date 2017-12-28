“‘We are hoping to get some answers on whether Apple intentionally restricted the performance of old iPhones and tried to hide this from customers,’ said the Korea Communications Commission,” Lee reports.
“KCC has no jurisdiction over Apple, which is categorized as a multinational firm,” Lee reports. “It cannot launch an official probe and can only seek an explanation at the most.”
MacDailyNews Take: Shocking that a formal demand on this topic would come from The Republic of Samsung.
