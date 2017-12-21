MacDailyNews Take: Note the use of the word “pricey.”

“Apple admitted on Wednesday that it cuts the processing power of older iPhones with aging batteries in an effort to keep them running as smoothly as possible,” Todd Haselton writes for CNBC. “Apple has a reason for this, but it’s the wrong approach. Rather than intentionally slowing devices to keep them from shutting down (as the company explained to TechCrunch in a story on Wednesday), it should do right by its customers who expect their pricey iPhones to last more than a couple of years.”

“Here’s what Apple told CNBC on Wednesday: ‘Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components,'” Haselton writes. “But here’s another idea. If Apple is going to drop the performance of a smartphone because of poor battery life, it should replace an iPhone’s battery at no charge. ”

“Sure it’s an expensive undertaking for Apple,” Haselton writes, “but a user should be guaranteed a certain level of performance for the lifetime of a product, until Apple stops supporting it with new software.”

