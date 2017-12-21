MacDailyNews Take: Note the use of the word “pricey.”
“Here’s what Apple told CNBC on Wednesday: ‘Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components,'” Haselton writes. “But here’s another idea. If Apple is going to drop the performance of a smartphone because of poor battery life, it should replace an iPhone’s battery at no charge. ”
“Sure it’s an expensive undertaking for Apple,” Haselton writes, “but a user should be guaranteed a certain level of performance for the lifetime of a product, until Apple stops supporting it with new software.”
MacDailyNews Take: Lithium-ion batteries are to mobile devices as tires are to vehicles.
Is Todd demanding that BMW et al. offer free tires replacements during the lifetime of the vehicle? Of course not. Because it’s a stupid, untenable suggestion.
As with your car’s tires, which are not covered in even the most comprehensive vehicle service arrangements, your iPhone batteries are your responsibility. Normal wear and tear. Apple, if they should do anything, should make this point exceedingly clear and even include an alert on devices to inform users that states something like:
Your battery has just completed its 500th charging cycle and, to maintain peak performance, needs to be replaced. Your battery is designed to retain up to 80% of its original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles. Your warranty covers a defective battery, but it doesn’t cover battery wear from normal use. For your convenience, your device will continue operating at reduced processor speeds until replacement can be performed.
• If you’re covered under AppleCare+, we’ll replace your battery at no charge if it retains less than 80 percent of its original capacity.
• If your iPhone needs battery replacement and it’s not covered, the service fee is $79.
• If your iPhone has another power issue, we’ll give you the repair price after we determine the cause.
The three bullet points above are exactly Apple’s policy today.
Information on how to maximize your iPhone’s battery life and lifespan is here.
There’s no such thing as a free lunch.
