“Primate Labs collects literally thousands of test results, and with this rich source of data, Poole was able to derive some interesting conclusions about iPhone performance,” Hibben writes. “With the wealth of data at his disposal, Poole really should have taken a look at some other smartphone brands before criticizing Apple. He would have found that smartphone throttling is quite common.”
“To satisfy my own curiosity, I did a little data mining of my own of Geekbench 4 test results for the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S7,” Hibben writes. “Throttling is clearly visible in both the S7 and the S6. In the S6, it’s much more pronounced, with a distinct secondary peak at a single core score of 1040, indicating that this is due to the age of the device.”
“Smartphone performance constantly changes depending on operating conditions, software, and operating system, state of battery charge, and age of the device,” Hibben writes. “It simply isn’t reasonable to expect a smartphone to maintain optimal performance even over the course of a day, let alone over a period of years.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Of course, Apple’s throttling iPhones with aging batteries is not planned obsolescence. Not that logic and reason will deter the parade of idiots, opportunists, and ambulance chasers from filing class action lawsuits and demanding that “something simply must be done” about this latest cause of their bunched panties.
