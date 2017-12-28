“The Apple iPhone throttling controversy started with a blog post by John Poole, founder of Primate Labs, on December 18,” Mark Hibben writes for Seeking Alpha. “Primate Labs makes the Geekbench performance testing suite that’s available for iOS, Android, and Windows.”

“Primate Labs collects literally thousands of test results, and with this rich source of data, Poole was able to derive some interesting conclusions about iPhone performance,” Hibben writes. “With the wealth of data at his disposal, Poole really should have taken a look at some other smartphone brands before criticizing Apple. He would have found that smartphone throttling is quite common.”

“To satisfy my own curiosity, I did a little data mining of my own of Geekbench 4 test results for the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S7,” Hibben writes. “Throttling is clearly visible in both the S7 and the S6. In the S6, it’s much more pronounced, with a distinct secondary peak at a single core score of 1040, indicating that this is due to the age of the device.”

“Smartphone performance constantly changes depending on operating conditions, software, and operating system, state of battery charge, and age of the device,” Hibben writes. “It simply isn’t reasonable to expect a smartphone to maintain optimal performance even over the course of a day, let alone over a period of years.”

