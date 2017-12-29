“iPhone owners could cash in on a portion of over $1 billion in what lawyers are touting as Australia’s largest-ever class action, after tech giant Apple admitted to slowing down some phones,” Alana Mitchelson reports for The New Daily. “Australian compensation law firm Shine Lawyers confirmed to The New Daily on Friday that investigations have begun and it intends to file a class action against Apple in early 2018.”

“This has come a week after Apple’s admission that it has been slowing iPhone 7, 6, 6S and SE models during iOS upgrades – its explanation being to prolong battery life and ensure phones did not suddenly stop working, despite an overall slower user experience,” Mitchelson reports. “In part of its investigation, Shine alleged Apple’s behaviour ‘misled’ consumers into believing their iPhones were malfunctioning and caused them to upgrade to newer, more expensive models.”

“Jan Saddler, Shine Lawyers’ class-action expert, estimated more than five million Australians have been affected. She said that the total amount of compensation sought through the class action would likely be ‘well in excess of $1 billion,'” Mitchelson reports. “Similar legal action has been taken against Apple overseas, including eight lawsuits in the United States. Some of these lawsuits have also claimed the problem could have led to customers choosing to buy a new phone for a faster-performing device, arguing that the weak battery could have been replaced for a fraction of the cost.”

Read more in the full article here.