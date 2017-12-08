“Kuo’s note, first reported Thursday night by AppleInsider, says Apple’s most high-end 2018 iPhone will pack a 6.5-inch OLED screen and a 3,300mAh to 3,400mAh battery, far larger than Apple’s biggest iPhone battery, the 2,716mAh in the iPhone X,” Haselton reports. “Apple will also launch a 5.8-inch iPhone with an OLED panel KGI said. That’s the same size screen on the current iPhone X, but it will reportedly pack a larger 2,900 to 3,000mAh battery.”
Haselton reports, “Finally, Kuo said Apple will sell an iPhone with a 6.1-inch traditional LCD display.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: While we will thoroughly enjoy our nearly perfect iPhone X units for the next 11 months, we’re definitely looking forward to the 6.5-inch “iPhone Pro” or “iPhone X Plus” or whatever they call it!
And, yes, while our iPhone X units have plenty of battery power left over each day, larger, longer-lasting batteries would certainly be appreciated.