“Apple will launch three new iPhones next year with larger batteries, which should translate to longer battery life for users, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo,” Todd Haselton reports for CNBC. “Kuo’s report suggests the phones will pack high-capacity batteries thanks to new two-cell designs provided by Korean supplier LGC.”

“Kuo’s note, first reported Thursday night by AppleInsider, says Apple’s most high-end 2018 iPhone will pack a 6.5-inch OLED screen and a 3,300mAh to 3,400mAh battery, far larger than Apple’s biggest iPhone battery, the 2,716mAh in the iPhone X,” Haselton reports. “Apple will also launch a 5.8-inch iPhone with an OLED panel KGI said. That’s the same size screen on the current iPhone X, but it will reportedly pack a larger 2,900 to 3,000mAh battery.”

Haselton reports, “Finally, Kuo said Apple will sell an iPhone with a 6.1-inch traditional LCD display.”

