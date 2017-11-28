“KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors) recently said that Apple is expected to launch two new iPhones next year with advanced organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “The first is expected to have an OLED display that measures 5.85-inches along the diagonal, just as this year’s iPhone X does. The second is expected to have a much larger 6.46-inch OLED display.”

“Given continued customer preference for larger-screen displays, as such displays are commonly viewed as more immersive, it makes perfect sense for Apple to add such a product to the lineup,” Eassa writes. “What I found particularly interesting, though, was Kuo’s claim that the ‘major hardware difference in the two OLED models is size.’ If this is true, then Apple is making a mistake.”

“For as long as Apple has been selling regular-sized iPhones and their Plus counterparts, the Plus phones have had a few extra features that the regular-sized iPhones didn’t have,” Eassa writes. “There’s another angle Apple could go with if it chooses to: ProMotion on the iPhone X Plus… High refresh rate displays chew up more power than lower-refresh rate ones, all else being equal, so I wouldn’t be surprised if this feature came to the iPhone X Plus next year since the iPhone X Plus should have an even larger battery than the next-generation iPhone X and would, therefore, be able to handle the increased power draw of a faster display.”

