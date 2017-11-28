“Given continued customer preference for larger-screen displays, as such displays are commonly viewed as more immersive, it makes perfect sense for Apple to add such a product to the lineup,” Eassa writes. “What I found particularly interesting, though, was Kuo’s claim that the ‘major hardware difference in the two OLED models is size.’ If this is true, then Apple is making a mistake.”
“For as long as Apple has been selling regular-sized iPhones and their Plus counterparts, the Plus phones have had a few extra features that the regular-sized iPhones didn’t have,” Eassa writes. “There’s another angle Apple could go with if it chooses to: ProMotion on the iPhone X Plus… High refresh rate displays chew up more power than lower-refresh rate ones, all else being equal, so I wouldn’t be surprised if this feature came to the iPhone X Plus next year since the iPhone X Plus should have an even larger battery than the next-generation iPhone X and would, therefore, be able to handle the increased power draw of a faster display.”
MacDailyNews Take: ‘Twas readily discernible differentiation, and not just in screen size, but in camera hardware and features that has sold and continues to sell many Plus model iPhones. ProMotion – especially and naturally coupled with Apple Pencil support – would be a strong reason to choose iPhone X Plus, iPhone X Pro*, or whatever they name it.
*”Pro” means Apple Pencil support already, so it makes sense to use “Pro” for any iPhone with Apple Pencil support, too.