“The first photo shows a single digitizer held in a person’s hand, and the overall size certainly appears larger than an iPhone X part, while the relative size of the notch to the digitizer’s width is slightly different than on the iPhone X,” Slivka reports. “At least one rumor has, however, claimed the second-generation iPhone X could have a smaller notch, so we shouldn’t necessarily expect the notch-to-display proportions to be the same between iPhone X generations.”
“The digitizer includes a flex cable at the bottom of the part for connecting to the iPhone’s logic board,” Slivka reports, “and the part number printed on the cable is similar to the format typically used by Apple.”
MacDailyNews Take: Regardless of the veracity of this leak, we do expect a larger OLED iPhone later this year. We continue to hope it’ll include Apple Pencil support (with a ProMotion display) and therefore carry the “Pro” moniker.
‘Twas readily discernible differentiation, and not just in screen size, but in camera hardware and features that has sold and continues to sell many Plus model iPhones. ProMotion – especially and naturally coupled with Apple Pencil support – would be a strong reason to choose iPhone X Plus, iPhone X Pro*, or whatever they name it.
*”Pro” means Apple Pencil support already, so it makes sense to use “Pro” for any iPhone with Apple Pencil support, too. – MacDailyNews, November 28, 2017
[iPhone X] is just such a great device, but Apple (likely very carefully and intentionally) made it just a bit too small for our taste (baking in the impetus to upgrade this year), so we’re very much looking forward to the rumored 6.5-inch “iPhone X Pro” said to be coming this fall. – MacDailyNews, January 2, 2018
