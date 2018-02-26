“New photos claimed to be of the rumored 6.5-inch ‘iPhone X Plus’ screen and digitizer have been shared on the MacX forums, with the poster claiming the parts come from a ‘trial run of production equipment’ at LG’s facilities in Vietnam,” Eric Slivka reports for MacRumors.

“The first photo shows a single digitizer held in a person’s hand, and the overall size certainly appears larger than an iPhone X part, while the relative size of the notch to the digitizer’s width is slightly different than on the iPhone X,” Slivka reports. “At least one rumor has, however, claimed the second-generation iPhone X could have a smaller notch, so we shouldn’t necessarily expect the notch-to-display proportions to be the same between iPhone X generations.”

“The digitizer includes a flex cable at the bottom of the part for connecting to the iPhone’s logic board,” Slivka reports, “and the part number printed on the cable is similar to the format typically used by Apple.”



[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]