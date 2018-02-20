“Later this year, Apple is expected to launch a successor to the current iPhone X as well as a version of that successor with a larger display — I’ll refer to it as the iPhone X Plus,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “Apple has traditionally endowed the Plus versions of its iPhone models with exclusive features — both software and hardware — that make good use of the increased bill of materials and increased screen size of the larger devices.”

Eassa writes, “Here are three features that Apple could bring to this year’s upcoming iPhone X Plus that could help push customers to buy the bigger, more expensive device.”

1. Apple Pencil support: Analyst Jun Zhang with Rosenblatt Securities recently said that he expects Apple’s iPhone X Plus to include support for a next-generation Apple Pencil.

2. ProMotion display: Ideally, Apple should bring this technology to the successor to the current iPhone X and the larger iPhone X Plus — higher refresh-rate displays significantly improve the user experience.

3. Sharper screen: According to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the upcoming iPhone X Plus will have a display that sports a pixel density of between 480 pixels per inch and 500 pixels per inch. That means it’ll be sharper than the display found on the current iPhone X as well as the display on the direct successor to the iPhone X.

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, but call it “Pro.” ‘Twas readily discernible differentiation, and not just in screen size, but in camera hardware and features that has sold and continues to sell many Plus model iPhones. ProMotion – especially and naturally coupled with Apple Pencil support – would be a strong reason to choose iPhone X Plus, iPhone X Pro*, or whatever they name it. *”Pro” means Apple Pencil support already, so it makes sense to use “Pro” for any iPhone with Apple Pencil support, too. – MacDailyNews, November 28, 2017 — [iPhone X] is just such a great device, but Apple (likely very carefully and intentionally) made it just a bit too small for our taste (baking in the impetus to upgrade this year), so we’re very much looking forward to the rumored 6.5-inch “iPhone X Pro” said to be coming this fall. – MacDailyNews, January 2, 2018 SEE ALSO:

