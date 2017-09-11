“Tomorrow morning, the collective eyes of the tech world will be laser focused on Apple’s special media event where Tim Cook and co. will introduce a slew of new iPhone models, a next-gen Apple Watch and a completely revamped Apple TV,” Yoni Heisler reports for BGR. “Set to kick off at 10 AM Pacific Time, the event will be the first product introduction held at the underground Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s new spaceship campus.”

“What makes tomorrow’s special event so interesting, and perhaps a bit less exciting, is that we already know almost everything Apple is planning to introduce. Though Apple does its best to keep product leaks at bay, the biggest leaks we’ve seen in the build-up to tomorrow’s event have, strangely enough, come directly from Apple,” Heisler reports. “A few weeks ago, Apple inadvertently made its HomePod firmware available for public download, and in the process developers managed to unearth a number of interesting tidbits regarding the iPhone 8 and iOS 11. And just this weekend, an Apple employee leaked an iOS 11 GM to 9to5Mac and MacRumors. Before long, developers managed to figure out all sorts of interesting details surrounding the line of products set to debut at tomorrow’s special event.”

Heisler reports, “With that said, let’s dive in and take a look at what Apple will show off to the world tomorrow morning.”

Full review of the major spoilers here.