“What makes tomorrow’s special event so interesting, and perhaps a bit less exciting, is that we already know almost everything Apple is planning to introduce. Though Apple does its best to keep product leaks at bay, the biggest leaks we’ve seen in the build-up to tomorrow’s event have, strangely enough, come directly from Apple,” Heisler reports. “A few weeks ago, Apple inadvertently made its HomePod firmware available for public download, and in the process developers managed to unearth a number of interesting tidbits regarding the iPhone 8 and iOS 11. And just this weekend, an Apple employee leaked an iOS 11 GM to 9to5Mac and MacRumors. Before long, developers managed to figure out all sorts of interesting details surrounding the line of products set to debut at tomorrow’s special event.”
Heisler reports, “With that said, let’s dive in and take a look at what Apple will show off to the world tomorrow morning.”
Full review of the major spoilers here.
MacDailyNews Take: Until this event, the biggest leak we can remember was TIME Magazine‘s January 2002 leak of the iMac G4 the night before Steve Jobs was to unveil it at Macworld Expo. And that time, all we saw was the image of the machine with a typically nebulous cover blurb about elegance and affordability (see below).
This year is going to be kind of like listening to a Greatest Hits album. We know what’s coming. We’ve heard it before. So, hopefully, the presentation is perfectly engineered with a new track or two mixed in.
