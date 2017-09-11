On “Tuesday, Apple is expected to unveil its largest array of new product introductions ever, ranging from iPhone 8—and a premium new iPhone X — to a new 4K/HDR Apple TV, new Apple Watch Series 3, revamped AirPods and the company’s new HomePod appliance — as well as its new Apple Park campus,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider.

“If you hadn’t read AppleInsider discussing the future of Apple Watch last summer, you might have missed our report on upcoming eSIM technology which promised to ‘enable ultramobile devices like Apple Watch to connect to the user’s same mobile account, allowing them to take calls directly over the mobile network,'” Dilger writes. “Now that this has been essentially confirmed, both in leaks of iOS 11 detailing an LTE-equipped Series 3 Apple Watch and in a leak by the MyVerizon app [full article] offering to configure cellular service for ‘Apple Watch Series 3,’ we can breathe easy that the obvious next step for Apple Watch is indeed on the way.”

“There’s a lot we still don’t know about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 3, but it appears clear that it remains tethered to iPhone, even if it gains the ability to make calls on its own using your existing cellular number,” Dilger writes. “Apple Watch lacks a large enough display to handle loading apps and other configuration. You’ll still use iOS to do those tasks, as Apple Watch is to iPhone what iPod was to the Mac a decade ago. So much for the bizarre, poorly thought out media narrative that Apple is trying to kill the iPhone and replace it with a wearable before anyone else can.”

