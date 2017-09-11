“If you hadn’t read AppleInsider discussing the future of Apple Watch last summer, you might have missed our report on upcoming eSIM technology which promised to ‘enable ultramobile devices like Apple Watch to connect to the user’s same mobile account, allowing them to take calls directly over the mobile network,'” Dilger writes. “Now that this has been essentially confirmed, both in leaks of iOS 11 detailing an LTE-equipped Series 3 Apple Watch and in a leak by the MyVerizon app [full article] offering to configure cellular service for ‘Apple Watch Series 3,’ we can breathe easy that the obvious next step for Apple Watch is indeed on the way.”
“There’s a lot we still don’t know about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 3, but it appears clear that it remains tethered to iPhone, even if it gains the ability to make calls on its own using your existing cellular number,” Dilger writes. “Apple Watch lacks a large enough display to handle loading apps and other configuration. You’ll still use iOS to do those tasks, as Apple Watch is to iPhone what iPod was to the Mac a decade ago. So much for the bizarre, poorly thought out media narrative that Apple is trying to kill the iPhone and replace it with a wearable before anyone else can.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yup. As we wrote over a year ago.
The people most obsessed with an Apple Watch that’s fully independent of iPhone do not own an Apple Watch.
Apple Watch will get the ability to connect to cellular networks eventually – and that’ll be useful for when you’re out on a run with just your GPS-capable Apple Watch and you need to make a quick phone call or text a brief message, but Apple Watch’s display is just too small to be relied upon all by its lonesome most of the time. You’ll want to pull out your iPhone when encountering longer text, viewing photos and videos, etc. — MacDailyNews, August 26, 2016