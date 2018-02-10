“On Wednesday, an anonymous person published the proprietary source code of a core and fundamental component of the iPhone’s operating system,” Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai reports for Motherboard. “A user named ‘ZioShiba’ posted the closed source code for iBoot — the part of iOS responsible for ensuring a trusted boot of the operating system — to GitHub, the internet’s largest repository of open source code.”

“How does something like this happen?” Franceschi-Bicchierai reports. “A low-level Apple employee with friends in the jailbreaking community took code from Apple while working at the company’s Cupertino headquarters in 2016, according to two people who originally received the code from the employee. Motherboard has corroborated these accounts with text messages and screenshots from the time of the original leak and has also spoken to a third source familiar with the story.”

“Motherboard has granted these sources anonymity given the likelihood of Apple going after them for obtaining and distributing proprietary, copyrighted software” Franceschi-Bicchierai reports. “The original Apple employee did not respond to our request for comment and said through his friend that he did not currently want to talk about it because he signed a non-disclosure agreement with Apple.”

“According to these sources, the person who stole the code didn’t have an axe to grind with Apple. Instead, while working at Apple, friends of the employee encouraged the worker to leak internal Apple code. Those friends were in the jailbreaking community and wanted the source code for their security research” Franceschi-Bicchierai reports. “The person took the iBoot source code — and additional code that has yet to be widely leaked — and shared it with a small group of five people.”

Read more in the full article here.