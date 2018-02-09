“If you’re running an older iPhone or iPad that’s stuck on iOS 9, then you need to plan some sort of escape strategy following this week’s leak of Apple’s iBoot source code to GitHub,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet.

“According to Apple’s own usage share figures, seven percent of active iOS devices are current running iOS 9 or below,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Doesn’t seem like a lot, but with over a billion active iOS devices in circulation, that small percentage expands out into around 70 million devices.”

Kingsley-Hughes writes, “Here are my recommendations: Recognize that devices running iOS 9 are now on borrowed time. Consider phasing them out, especially if they are home to information that is valuable — emails, banking, health, and so on. If you insist on continuing to use them, consider removing important information off the device.”

