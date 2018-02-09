“According to Apple’s own usage share figures, seven percent of active iOS devices are current running iOS 9 or below,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Doesn’t seem like a lot, but with over a billion active iOS devices in circulation, that small percentage expands out into around 70 million devices.”
Kingsley-Hughes writes, “Here are my recommendations: Recognize that devices running iOS 9 are now on borrowed time. Consider phasing them out, especially if they are home to information that is valuable — emails, banking, health, and so on. If you insist on continuing to use them, consider removing important information off the device.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: For throttling iPhones with chemically aged batteries to stop them from unexpectedly shutting down, you want to blame us for “forced obsolescence?” We’ll show you forced obsolescence!
That’s a joke. Apple didn’t say that. Do not eat iPod shuffle.
