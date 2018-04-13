“The Cupertino, California-based company said in a lengthy memo posted to its internal blog that it ‘caught 29 leakers,’ last year and noted that 12 of those were arrested,” Gurman reports. “These people not only lose their jobs, they can face extreme difficulty finding employment elsewhere,” Apple added.”
“Apple outlined situations in which information was leaked to the media, including a meeting earlier this year where Apple’s software engineering head Craig Federighi told employees that some planned iPhone software features would be delayed,” Gurman reports. “In 2012, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook pledged to double down on keeping the company’s work under wraps… In 2017, Apple held a confidential meeting with employees in another bid to stop leaks.”
Read more, including the full memo, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: ‘Tis ironic indeed that Apple’s latest “no leaks” memo was promptly leaked in its entirety.
