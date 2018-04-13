“Apple Inc. warned employees to stop leaking internal information on future plans and raised the specter of potential legal action and criminal charges, one of the most-aggressive moves by the world’s largest technology company to control information about its activities,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg. “”

“The Cupertino, California-based company said in a lengthy memo posted to its internal blog that it ‘caught 29 leakers,’ last year and noted that 12 of those were arrested,” Gurman reports. “These people not only lose their jobs, they can face extreme difficulty finding employment elsewhere,” Apple added.”

“Apple outlined situations in which information was leaked to the media, including a meeting earlier this year where Apple’s software engineering head Craig Federighi told employees that some planned iPhone software features would be delayed,” Gurman reports. “In 2012, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook pledged to double down on keeping the company’s work under wraps… In 2017, Apple held a confidential meeting with employees in another bid to stop leaks.”

