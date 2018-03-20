“For the latest macOS 10.13.4 beta seed, the update notes merely say ‘This is the latest version of the macOS High Sierra developer beta and is recommended for all Apple developers’ in English locales as normal for pre-release builds,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. ” However, it seems Apple has accidentally published the final full release notes in some other languages.”

“The release notes indicate that iMessage Business Chat will be available on macOS, as well as formally supporting external GPU (eGPU) system,” Mayo reports. “The accidental leaking of the release notes in French was brought to my attention by MacGeneration. They saw that the beta 6 notes were fleshed out and report that the same thing happened previously with beta 5 of macOS 10.13.3. Update: Polish and German versions of the release notes are also public.”

“Business Chat enables users to host interactive customer support and sales sessions with businesses directly from the Messages app. This feature had previously been announced for iOS 11.3. Apple has initially partnered with Discover, Hilton, Lowe’s and Wells Fargo for the launch,” Mayo reports. “The release notes also state that this update will finally include official external GPU support for newer Macs. eGPU integration was first talked about back at WWDC in June 2017, with a spring 2018 release date. It looks like Apple will make good on its timeline here.”

Read more, including the full release notes, here.