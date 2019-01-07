“Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. said Sunday that it will add an app to its smart televisions in the coming months to let owners watch content bought on Apple Inc’s iTunes service, a possible first sign Apple is looking to distribute its forthcoming television service on devices made by others,” Stephen Nellis reports for Reuters.

“Apple is increasingly leaning on its services segment, which includes businesses such as iCloud storage in addition to its music, television and movie content businesses,” Nellis reports. “It has announced several high-profile deals for original television content, including a forthcoming show with Oprah Winfrey, but has not yet said how it plans to distribute that content or when its service will launch.”

“Under the deal unveiled on Sunday, Samsung will add an app to its televisions that lets users browse and play their existing iTunes movies and television shows as well as purchase or rent new content,” Nellis reports. “Samsung also said it would add Apple’s AirPlay 2 software that will allow iPhone owners to stream content from their device to Samsung televisions.”

