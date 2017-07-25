“The American chipmaking company accused Qualcomm of competition squashing on Thursday, issuing a public statement to the US International Trade Commission,” Fadilpašić reports. “‘Qualcomm did not initiate this investigation to stop the alleged infringement of its patent rights; rather, its complaint is a transparent effort to stave off lawful competition from Qualcomm’s only remaining rival,’ Intel said in its statement.”
Intel said, “‘This twisted use of the Commission’s process is just the latest in a long line of anticompetitive strategies that Qualcomm has used to quash incipient and potential competitors and avoid competition on the merits,'” Fadilpašić reports.
MacDailyNews Take: That’s about it in a nutshell.
Qualcomm’s FRAND abuse must not stand. Qualcomm’s licensing scam — charging a percentage of the total cost of all components in the phone, even non-Qualcomm components — is unreasonable, illogical, and irrational.
