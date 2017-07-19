“A group of leading smartphone manufacturers are joining Apple Inc. in a legal battle against Qualcomm Inc., claiming that the chip maker charges excessive patent licenses and violates antitrust laws,” Tripp Mickle reports for The Wall Street Journal. “Taiwan-based contract manufacturers Compal Electronics Inc., Foxconn Technology Group, Pegatron Corp. , and Wistron Corp. planned to file a lawsuit against Qualcomm late Tuesday night in federal district court in San Diego, according to Theodore J. Boutrous, an attorney at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP who is representing the four.”

“The companies, which assemble iPhones and iPads for Apple and other gadgets for other brands, are broadly challenging Qualcomm’s licensing practices with them as illegal, according to a draft copy of their complaint,” Mickle reports. “Apple, which is covering legal fees associated with the manufacturers’ defense, said it would file a separate motion Tuesday to consolidate the manufacturer’s countersuit and its own suit against Qualcomm.”

“Complaints against Qualcomm have focused on its licensing practices for patents considered essential to cellular communication,” Mickle reports. “Standards organizations require such patents be licensed widely at fair costs, but critics say Qualcomm has made sales of its chips conditional on the purchase of a patent license and refuses to make its essential technology available to rival chip makers. It’s also been accused of charging high royalty rates unless smartphone makers agree to buy its chips.”

