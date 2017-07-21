“Intel has jumped into the fray surrounding the Apple-Qualcomm patent spat by accusing the world’s biggest maker of mobile phone chips of trying to use the courts to snuff out competition,” Steven Musil reports for CNET. “The chip giant made the allegation late Thursday in a public statement ( PDF ) to US International Trade Commission. The commission had requested the statement as part of its investigation into Qualcomm’s accusation that Apple’s iPhones of infringe six of Qualcomm’s mobile patents.”

“Specifically, Intel said, the case is about quashing competition from Intel, which described itself as ‘Qualcomm’s only remaining competitor’ in the market for chips for cellular phones,” Musil reports. “Intel’s statement is the latest salvo in Qualcomm’s battle with Apple. The two companies have been fighting over patents since January, when Apple filed suit against Qualcomm in the US and said the wireless chipmaker didn’t give fair licensing terms for its technology.”

“Intel’s statement goes on to accuse Qualcomm of maintaining a monopoly on cell phone modems through what it calls the anticompetitive practice of ‘no license, no chips.’ The policy requires equipment manufacturers to pay ‘exorbitant’ royalties to Qualcomm for every device they sell, regardless of whether it contains a Qualcomm chip, Intel said,” Musil reports. “Any disagreement is met with the threat of cutting off the equipment maker’s supply of chips, Intel said.”

Read more in the full article here.