“A German news agency, dpa, now reports that Qualcomm has filed patent infringement lawsuits against Apple in the Munich and Mannheim Regional Courts (equivalent to U.S. district courts) over one patent in each venue,” Florian Mueller writes for FOSS Patents. “Both patents-in-suit reportedly relate to battery efficiency, so they may be from a couple of the patent families Qualcomm is asserting against Apple in the ITC.”

“Considering Quinn Emanuel’s representation of Qualcomm in the U.S. and the choice of venues, I venture to guess that QE’s German branch is involved,” Mueller writes. “If so, Qualcomm has great representation over here, but whoever their counsel may be, Apple has an excellent defensive track record in Germany, where it typically works with Freshfields.”

“The dpa story mentions that Qualcomm believes the German legal system is favorable to patent holders’ interests. Qualcomm is seeking a sales ban against all iPhones sold in Germany,” Mueller writes. ” I haven’t seen a more PR-oriented litigant in this industry. There was a lot of PR activity related to the Nokia-IPCom dispute, but that was nothing in terms of orchestration compared to what Qualcomm is doing now… It appears to me that Qualcomm is placing a whole lot of emphasis on doing what it believes prevents investors from shorting the stock, and that priority may not always be the best choice with a view to litigation. Apple can and does afford the luxury of strictly focusing on a few key issues–and Apple has a broadbased alliance of companies and other stakeholders on its side.”

