“What’s the best way to watch Apple’s TV channel, and why must we wait for iOS 13 to do so?” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must. “We don’t know what it will cost. We don’t know what it will offer.”

“What could [Spielberg et al.] know that we don’t know?” Evans writes. “Some of the world’s biggest names in moving visual entertainment – from games to television… are convinced enough at Apple’s plans to show up on stage during an Apple Park keynote – these are people for whom REPUTATION IS INCOME.”

“There must be a platform-related component to all of this, as Apple could otherwise have launched the channel in a different way already – like any other streaming system,” Evans writes. “What if the best viewing experience comes from something quite new?”

