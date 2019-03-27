“What could [Spielberg et al.] know that we don’t know?” Evans writes. “Some of the world’s biggest names in moving visual entertainment – from games to television… are convinced enough at Apple’s plans to show up on stage during an Apple Park keynote – these are people for whom REPUTATION IS INCOME.”
“There must be a platform-related component to all of this, as Apple could otherwise have launched the channel in a different way already – like any other streaming system,” Evans writes. “What if the best viewing experience comes from something quite new?”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As per the little birdies we mentioned yesterday, we’re on the same page as Jonny. There are more parts yet to be revealed — new parts — and Apple TV+ is more than just filler for your standard displays (TVs, iPhones, iPads, and/or Macs).
Lesser, derivative, unprepared platforms are in for a world of hurt.
SEE ALSO:
Rovio releases new augmented reality Angry Birds game exclusively for Apple iPad and iPhone – March 19, 2019
Apple’s years of work on AR and VR will pay off in the 2020 smartglasses – March 8, 2019
Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple AR glasses coming in 2020; will require iPhone to do the heavy lifting – March 8, 2019
Tim Cook says Apple is ‘planting seeds’ and ‘rolling the dice’ on future products that will ‘blow you away’ – March 1, 2019
Apple patent reveals features of augmented reality smartglasses – February 26, 2019
Apple’s next big thing could replace both the iPhone and Apple Watch – February 21, 2019
Augmented Reality will spark the next big tech platform – February 15, 2019
Apple taps iPhone exec Casanova to be first head of marketing for augmented reality – February 12, 2019
Apple working on new iPhones with powerful 3-D camera and laser scanner in augmented reality push – January 30, 2019
Apple patent reveals ongoing work on micro-LED displays for holographic imagery – November 9, 2018
What’s happening with Apple’s secret augmented reality glasses project? – November 8, 2018
Apple’s Akonia acquisition points towards ‘Apple glasses’ – August 30, 2018
Apple buys Akonia Holographics, a startup focused on lenses for AR glasses – August 30, 2018
Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple Glasses coming in 2020 – August 15, 2018
Gene Munster: Apple will release Apple Glasses late in 2021 – May 17, 2018
Apple patent application reveals work on eye-tracking technology for VR and AR headsets – April 27, 2018
Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019, sources say – April 3, 2018
Apple CEO Cook on the future of fashion, shopping, and AR smartglasses – October 11, 2017
Apple’s AR smartglasses – understanding the issues – August 29, 2017
Bernstein: Apple’s ‘smartglasses’ opportunity ‘could be enormous’ – August 25, 2017
Apple working on several prototypes of AR glasses – August 4, 2017
Apple’s next big move: Augmented reality – August 3, 2017
Apple’s rumored new glasses will be an even bigger deal than the iPhone – July 28, 2017
Apple smart glasses are inevitable – July 28, 2017