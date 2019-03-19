“Finnish game company Rovio has released an augmented reality game called Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs, developed with Swedish game studio Resolution Games for Apple’s mobile devices, the Finnish games developer said on Tuesday,” Reuters reports.

“Rovio, mostly known for its Angry Birds products, said the game’s augmented reality element allowed players to overlay its three-dimension environment onto their own surroundings such as a table, by viewing it through an iPhone or iPad,” Reuters reports. “The game ‘allows players to take the power of the Angry Birds slingshot into their hands like never before, placing the classic piggy constructed towers into the player’s own environment using Apple’s ARKit technology,’ Rovio said in a statement.”

“The new game is Rovio’s first attempt at bringing an augmented reality product to mobile phones and pads,” Reuters reports. “It is first available for pre-order on Apple’s App Store for iPhone 6s and later on for iPads, the company said.”

MacDailyNews Take: Exclusively for Apple iPad and iPhone. Starting March 19, a href=”https://www.apple.com/ios/app-store/” target=”_new”>Apple’s* App Store will be taking pre-orders of Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs to launch in Spring 2019. The game will be free to play. Check out Sherri L. Smith’s “Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs” via Tom’s Guide here. *Yes, Spotify, “Apple’s.”