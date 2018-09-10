“Some of the survey questions were shared on Twitter, with customers asked to point out some of the most important iMac Pro features, like Thunderbolt 3 ports, Xeon W processors, T2 chip, external display support, and more,” Clover reports. “Apple regularly sends out surveys of this nature to customers, but this line of questioning on the iMac Pro suggests Apple is perhaps trying to suss out key features that pro-level users want to see in future pro machines, such as the Mac Pro machine that’s in the works.”
“Apple has a dedicated team working on the Mac Pro, and Apple executives have said that Apple is committed to making the machine the highest-end desktop system able to handle VR and high-end cinema production,” Clover reports. “Apple has even put together a ‘Pro Workflow Team’ to tailor the Mac Pro and other Apple products to professional users, and that team could potentially be behind the iMac Pro survey.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Some people didn’t pay attention while attending Apple University, if they attended at all.
It’s really hard to design products by focus groups. A lot of times, people don’t know what they want until you show it to them. — Steve Jobs
Regardless, tell them you don’t want anything glued or soldered in, please!
