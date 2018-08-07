“On June 6, 2005, Steve Jobs had formally revealed that it was true, Apple was switching to Intel processors for the Mac,” Gallagher writes. “Over that next year up to June 2006, Apple steadily introduced Macs with Intel processors but not the replacement for the PowerMac G5. Until 1:08 PM eastern time on Monday August 7, 2006. ‘In the first two quarters, we transitioned almost all of our product over to Intel. Except for one, and that is the Power Mac,’ Jobs declared. ‘Well, today the Power Mac is going to fade into history.’ Phil Schiller then came on stage to reveal what looked like exactly the same machine as before. The same large aluminum casing, the same handles for carrying it and the same ease of access to the insides. ‘We have the best enclosure in the business, this is a beautiful enclosure design,’ Schiller said. ‘On the outside it has all the benefits as before. inside, it’s entirely new.'”
“That original promise of power and performance is what makes people want the new ‘modular’ machine too. But, as much as some of us might like, the cheese grater isn’t coming back,” Gallagher writes. “What Apple will deliver is anybody’s guess.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
Jonathan Ive, recently named, “Designer of the Year” by London’s prestigious Design Museum is a genius who has outdone even himself with the new Power Mac G5… If you don’t understand or cannot grasp how perfect Ive’s austere Power Mac G5 design really is, it would be best to just be quiet and not make a fool of yourself.
This single sheet of aluminum, folded and simply cut to reveal functional handles, and wrapped around a gloriously organized interior makes all other personal computer designs, including the Power Mac G3/G4 cases look ham-fisted.
Ive has now matured to the point where his design is simply genius. And genius is often ahead of its time, as is the case here. Pun intended. If you can’t appreciate the quality of the Power Mac G5’s industrial design right now, wait a bit; you’ll catch up sooner or later. — SteveJack, MacDailyNews, June 26, 2003