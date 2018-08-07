“The original Mac Pro is 12 years old today and people are hoping the next one will bring back its famous expandability,” William Gallagher writes for AppleInsider. “Professional or power users are demanding —and they’re also presently clamoring. The call is clear. They want a new, powerful machine for many of the same reasons that they wanted the original Mac Pro in 2006.”

“On June 6, 2005, Steve Jobs had formally revealed that it was true, Apple was switching to Intel processors for the Mac,” Gallagher writes. “Over that next year up to June 2006, Apple steadily introduced Macs with Intel processors but not the replacement for the PowerMac G5. Until 1:08 PM eastern time on Monday August 7, 2006. ‘In the first two quarters, we transitioned almost all of our product over to Intel. Except for one, and that is the Power Mac,’ Jobs declared. ‘Well, today the Power Mac is going to fade into history.’ Phil Schiller then came on stage to reveal what looked like exactly the same machine as before. The same large aluminum casing, the same handles for carrying it and the same ease of access to the insides. ‘We have the best enclosure in the business, this is a beautiful enclosure design,’ Schiller said. ‘On the outside it has all the benefits as before. inside, it’s entirely new.'”

“That original promise of power and performance is what makes people want the new ‘modular’ machine too. But, as much as some of us might like, the cheese grater isn’t coming back,” Gallagher writes. “What Apple will deliver is anybody’s guess.”

