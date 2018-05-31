Golfshot’s augmented reality feature Golfscape AR is now available for all iOS users of the Golfshot app.

Golfscape AR pinpoints your position using a 360-degree view of the entire course to help identify potential hazards and lets you choose your desired landing area.

Golfshot is the only golf app that lets you experience AR out on the course. Golfscape was a winner of the Apple Design Award and has been named to the Apple App Store Essentials Hall of Fame.

Golfscape uses a combination of the compass and Apple’s ARKit on the iPhone to determine the direction to the hole.

Golfscape AR is currently only available on iOS.

Golfscape AR-supported devices:

• iPhone X

• iPhone 8

• iPhone 8 Plus

• iPhone 7

• iPhone 7 Plus

• iPhone 6s

• iPhone 6s Plus

• iPhone SE

• iPad (5th generation)

• iPad Pro

• iPad Pro (2nd generation)

More info and download link via Apple’s App Store here.