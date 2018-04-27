“After months of rumors, Apple has finally killed off its line of AirPort Wi-Fi routers,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes reports for ZDNet. “Big mistake.”

“While I think that the days of needing a standalone router are maybe gone, AirPort was more than just a router. One of the models that Apple sold was the Time Capsule, a version that housed a hard drive and made backing up Mac’s easy,” Kingsley-Hughes reports. “And AirPort could have fitted in well with other projects that Apple is working on. For example, Combining the AirPort Time Capsule with the Apple TV could have resulted in a very interesting device indeed.”

“Throw in the functionality of the HomePod and the device becomes the ultimate home hub, blowing away the Amazon Echo and the Google Home,” Kingsley-Hughes reports. “Apple’s abandoning of the AirPort line is yet another sign that the company is more interested in chasing the mass market – riding the iPhone wave, if you want to think of it that way – than it is about building a broad and functioning ecosystem.”

