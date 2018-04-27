“Apple’s announcement that it is discontinuing its AirPort product line wasn’t exactly a surprise. As we noted earlier, Bloomberg reported back in 2016 that Apple had disbanded the team responsible for its wireless routers, and we first spotted the company selling third-party ones,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “But while it isn’t a surprise, I do think it’s the wrong decision – and a particularly ill-timed one.”

“Apple was one of the first companies to recognize that accessing the Internet had become the primary reason for a consumer to buy a personal computer,” Lovejoy writes. “Apple is also all about the ecosystem. Devices and services that all work together seamlessly. Routers – while not a sexy product – were part of that end-to-end Apple experience.”

“I recognize the economic argument, of course,” Lovejoy writes. “These days everyone gets a free WiFi router from their ISP. Probably a relatively small number of people bother to buy a separate one, and only some of those buy an Apple one. But there are six counter-arguments.”

