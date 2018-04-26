“The AirPort Base Station line was last updated in 2013,” Ritchie writes. “Since then, we’ve seen the advent of mesh networking, which lets larger, more irregular, and more challenging areas enjoy better and more robust coverage. Rather than release AirPort Mesh, though, Apple chose to offer the Linksys Velop at its retail stores instead.”
Ritchie writes, “Over the next few weeks, Apple will also be posting knowledge-base articles to help customers transitioning away from AirPort products.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: What did we just write yesterday? Oh, yeah:
Either update your product lines properly and routinely or pull the plug on them so that you won’t be distracted from creating politically-correct emoji, holding beer bashes for employees who are all obviously not getting their jobs done well or at all, and doling out an endless stream of undeserved RSUs to fat, lazy, uninspired VPs who think their office door handles are more important than delighting customers with up-to-date, feature-complete, state-of-the-art products that ship on time and in quantity. — MacDailyNews, April 25, 2018