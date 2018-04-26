“Apple is ceasing production of its AirPort Express, AirPort Extreme, and AirPort Time Capsule Wi-Fi routers,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore. ” I had a chance to speak to Apple briefly about the decision, and here’s the statement I was given: ‘We’re discontinuing the Apple AirPort base station products. They will be available through Apple.com, Apple’s retail stores and Apple Authorized Resellers while supplies last.'”

“The AirPort Base Station line was last updated in 2013,” Ritchie writes. “Since then, we’ve seen the advent of mesh networking, which lets larger, more irregular, and more challenging areas enjoy better and more robust coverage. Rather than release AirPort Mesh, though, Apple chose to offer the Linksys Velop at its retail stores instead.”

Ritchie writes, “Over the next few weeks, Apple will also be posting knowledge-base articles to help customers transitioning away from AirPort products.”

