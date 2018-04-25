“What is happening with Apple’s AirPower? Announced months ago, expected in spring, Cupertino’s wireless charging solution still hasn’t launched,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “Why?”

“It has now been over 200-days since Apple announced AirPower,” Evans writes. “It is not the first recent Apple product to be announced in a blaze of glory, only to ship months later than originally promised.”

“What is interesting is that all the products Apple had been expected to introduce this spring, including AirPlay 2, have yet to appear,” Evans writes. “Has Apple really held these items back for a big WWDC reveal, or does it plan a special event before then?”

