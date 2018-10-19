“On October 19, 2005, Apple released a new tool for professional photographers. [Aperture] promised much, it ultimately delivered a great deal, and it has fans to this day,” William Gallagher writes for AppleInsider. “Apple’s software wasn’t Photoshop, it was a new class of app entirely. It was for photographers to handle large numbers of photographs, to do the kind of processing and editing they need daily, and then to send these images on to clients.”

“Then Adobe released Lightroom, a very similar idea to Aperture, and that seemed to validate the concept. There were key differences between the two but they both aimed to serve pro photographers,” Gallagher writes. “Adobe Lightroom succeeded and is still in use today. Apple’s Aperture is no longer in development or on sale.”

“Neither app was a tool for everybody, Aperture was and Lightroom is a niche application, but what they set out to do, did create a new class of software for users pro and casual,” Gallagher writes. “They both launched a genre of apps that professional photographers would now find difficult to do without.”

Read more in the full article here.