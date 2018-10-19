“The much anticipated and even more desired modular Mac Pro may be shown in a sneak peek mode at an event that is likely about the next iPad Pro and new Apple Pencil—all aimed at the creative Apple user,” Anthony Frausto-Robledo writes for Architosh.

“The ‘modular’ new Mac Pro Phil Schiller described in an exclusive interview given to selected journalists from TechCrunch appears to be inching closer to reality, and a possible preview of it may come at Apple’s just announced upcoming event for 30 October 2018, titled ‘There’s more in the making,'” Frausto-Robledo writes. “The basis for this analysis is that Apple’s announcement to journalists points to new tools for the creative professionals the company began to ignore a few years ago and which they have since recommitted. And by ‘commitment’ we mean ‘every segment of the creative pro markets.'”

