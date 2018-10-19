“The ‘modular’ new Mac Pro Phil Schiller described in an exclusive interview given to selected journalists from TechCrunch appears to be inching closer to reality, and a possible preview of it may come at Apple’s just announced upcoming event for 30 October 2018, titled ‘There’s more in the making,'” Frausto-Robledo writes. “The basis for this analysis is that Apple’s announcement to journalists points to new tools for the creative professionals the company began to ignore a few years ago and which they have since recommitted. And by ‘commitment’ we mean ‘every segment of the creative pro markets.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Sounds like wishful thinking. Don’t get us wrong, we’d love to see a Mac Pro sneak peek, but there’s probably more than enough to cover during the event as it is. Unless Apple wants to remind Pro users that the new Mac Pro is indeed still on track for “sometime in 2019” and get them to wait even longer for a solution, we don’t expect to hear much if anything about the next-gen Mac Pro on October 30th.
Apple so thoroughly botched the Mac Pro situation that, when it’s finally ready, it warrants its own event, dedicated to true Mac professionals, greatly rewarding them for their extreme patience. Apple should even go so far as to promise annual hardware updates for an extended timeframe in order to try to win back some measure of trust from the professional Mac users who remain.
Reminding everyone of your abysmal failure isn’t a winning move when you’re trying to sell the world all-new iPads.
