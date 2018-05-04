“With the release of iOS 11, Apple nixed its built-in integration with Twitter, Facebook, Flickr, and Vimeo, a feature that allowed iPhone and iPad users to store their third-party account information and access it within apps that needed to use those services,” Tim Hardwick writes for MacRumors.

“Apple has yet to remove the equivalent feature from macOS, although this is likely to change in a future version,” Hardwick writes. “In the meantime, this article shows you how to manually remove third-party accounts like Facebook from your Mac, which some users may find a germane step in light of the recent data scandal.”

Hardwick writes, “Note that the following guide only deletes associated third-party accounts at the system level of your Mac – you’ll still be able to access your Facebook account and related data by logging into Facebook.com (where you can delete your account permanently) or via the official iOS app, for example.”

Read more in the full article here.