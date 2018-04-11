“It started when Cook was asked what he would do if he were faced with the problems facing Facebook after the Cambridge Analytica scandal,” Arjun Kharpal reports for CNBC. “‘I wouldn’t be in this situation,’ Cook said in an interview with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes last month. The Apple CEO questioned the practise of monetizing user data on social media platforms.”

“Zuckerberg then hit back days later, saying that the service should be free,” Kharpal reports. “‘You know, I find that argument, that if you’re not paying that somehow we can’t care about you, to be extremely glib. And not at all aligned with the truth,’ Zuckerberg said in an ‘Ezra Klein Show’ podcast published Monday by Vox.”

MacDailyNews Take: Caring is sharing: Zuckerberg: Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard

Zuckerberg: Just ask

Zuckerberg: I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SNS

[Redacted Friend’s Name]: What? How’d you manage that one?

Zuckerberg: People just submitted it.

Zuckerberg: I don’t know why.

Zuckerberg: They “trust me”

Zuckerberg: Dumb fucks — Instant messages sent by Zuckerberg during Facebook’s early days, reported by Business Insider, May 13, 2010

“Zuckerberg was ready to take on Apple if lawmakers asked him about it during his testimony on Tuesday in front of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees,” Kharpal reports. “That is according to his notes, which were photographed by Associated Press photojournalist Andy Harnik and posted online by a CBS editor, Stefan Becket… ‘Lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data, never seen Apple notify people,’ the notes said without elaborating. Apple was not eventually mentioned in the testimony.”

