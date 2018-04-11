“Zuckerberg then hit back days later, saying that the service should be free,” Kharpal reports. “‘You know, I find that argument, that if you’re not paying that somehow we can’t care about you, to be extremely glib. And not at all aligned with the truth,’ Zuckerberg said in an ‘Ezra Klein Show’ podcast published Monday by Vox.”
MacDailyNews Take: Caring is sharing:
Zuckerberg: Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard
Zuckerberg: Just ask
Zuckerberg: I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SNS
[Redacted Friend’s Name]: What? How’d you manage that one?
Zuckerberg: People just submitted it.
Zuckerberg: I don’t know why.
Zuckerberg: They “trust me”
Zuckerberg: Dumb fucks
— Instant messages sent by Zuckerberg during Facebook’s early days, reported by Business Insider, May 13, 2010
“Zuckerberg was ready to take on Apple if lawmakers asked him about it during his testimony on Tuesday in front of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees,” Kharpal reports. “That is according to his notes, which were photographed by Associated Press photojournalist Andy Harnik and posted online by a CBS editor, Stefan Becket… ‘Lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data, never seen Apple notify people,’ the notes said without elaborating. Apple was not eventually mentioned in the testimony.”
MacDailyNews Take: “Dumb fucks,” indeed; a never-ending supply, in fact.
Facebook makes their money by exploiting and selling intimate details about the private lives of millions, far beyond the scant details you voluntarily post. They are not victims. They are accomplices. — Edward Snowden, March 17, 2018
In case you were wondering why Congress today is treating Facebook’s CEO like an old friend rather than grilling him (they didn’t even require him to be sworn in):
“No committee in Congress has gotten more campaign contributions from Facebook’s PAC than the one that will question CEO Mark Zuckerberg.” – USA Today, April 4, 2018 — Edward Snowden, April 10, 2018
We use FaceBook as an RSS feed. Our CMS automatically reposts our article headlines and links them back to our website. That is our only interaction with Facebook and has been our only interaction with Facebook for years. We deleted our personal accounts many years ago.
If you want to share photos and videos with friends, text them using Apple’s end-to-end encrypted iMessage service. You need to control your social networking, not cede it to a gatekeeper like Facebook. – MacDailyNews, March 19, 2018
The problem is two-fold: Facebook – and companies like Facebook that thrive on user data (Google, for one, if not the, prime example) and gullible users who piss their privacy and the privacy of their “friends” away willy-nilly while naively sending their DNA off to be analyzed by other companies.
Stop the idiocy! — MacDailyNews, March 21, 2018
