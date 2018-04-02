“Taken at face value as an isolated incident, Facebook’s most recent data breach leak allegations may seem like a plausible case of corporate malfeasance,” Derrick Wlodarz writes for BetaNews. “But that’s giving Zuckerberg way too much credit, as someone who has been gifted every olive branch possible from his global community of users. And yet one who has consistently, and awkwardly, dropped the ball each time. Are we dealing with a case of a CEO who can’t keep the wheels straight? Or is there more going on behind the veil then anyone wishes to admit?”

“I’ve been pondering this question more and more recently. It seems like Facebook can’t go more than a few months without another bullet that needs to be dodged. It used to be that Facebook was navigating user blowback due to feature changes,” Wlodarz writes. “But it’s quickly getting into incessant hot water about privacy blunders and functional changes purely centered on being able to siphon every last drop of data out of users.”

“The bigger question I’m begging here is just this: If we know the guiding vision of the executive team in charge of the flagship, how do we trust Facebook’s public stances on what they will or won’t do to censor speech, content, or connections they don’t agree with?” Wlodarz writes. “If they’ve admitted to allowing the platform to be an accessory to terrorists as a casualty of adhering to an idealistic vision, what principles does their big red pen follow and with what oversight?”

