“Facebook’s executives have spent much of the past week dealing with the fallout of reports claiming millions of its users had their data harvested from a quiz app without their consent,” Mike Murphy writes for Quartz. “CEO and Founder Mark Zuckerberg issued a long non-apology on Facebook, and appeared on cable news to explain how the company was responding to what he called ‘a breach of trust between Facebook and the people who share their data with us and expect us to protect it.'”

“Zuckerberg should have heeded what he heard from the late Steve Jobs eight years ago,” Murphy writes. “Then, when the social network had a measly half-billion users, Jobs spoke at The Wall Street Journal’s AllThingsD conference, where Zuckerberg was in the audience, waiting to be interviewed himself, and described what privacy meant.”

