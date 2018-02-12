“Is Facebook losing itself to the olds?” Sidney Fussell reports for Gizmodo. “A new study released from research firm eMarketer predicts Facebook lost 2.8 million users under the age of 25 last year as many of them move to the aggressively youthful Snapchat.”

“eMarketer is an outside research firm without privileged access to Facebook’s numbers, so take these numbers more as estimates than exact figures,” Fussell reports. “Facebook lost users in all three ‘youth’ groups: users under 11 years old, 12- to 17-year-olds, and 18 to 24 years old. Facebook’s steepest estimated drop last year, according to eMarketer, was in the middle category: 1.4 million teens were no longer regular users. Facebook’s estimated drop in younger users last year dovetails neatly with Snap’s growth in 2017, when it gained about 1.9 million users under 25. ”

“Facebook still reigns supreme with its 1.4 billion daily users compared to Snapchat’s 187 million, but the changes in user growth reflect a longstanding cultural truth: what old people like isn’t cool,” Fussell reports. “It’s entirely possible that Facebook is less popular with young people precisely because it’s so popular with older people. Can a platform be ‘cool’ if your aunt, grandfather, and third grade teacher all use it?”

