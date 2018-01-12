“On Thursday, Facebook announced a major change to News Feed, its central feature, to prioritize posts from friends and family over posts from publishers and brands,” Seth Fiegerman reports for CNN. “The goal, according to Zuckerberg and Facebook, is to boost the ‘well-being’ of the billions of people who use the social network by encouraging users to have more conversations and connections with peers, rather than being bombarded by brands.”

“In short, Facebook wants to show the world that it can still be a positive force in peoples’ lives — or at least show that it’s really, truly trying to be,” Fiegerman reports. “Since the 2016 U.S. election, Facebook has come under fire for stories about fake news, Russian propaganda, filter bubbles and social media addiction. Facebook has also been described as enabling ethnic cleansing in Myanmar and Facebook’s WhatsApp was cited as a cause of beatings in India after a fake news story went viral. Suddenly, the most existential threat Zuckerberg faces isn’t some rival service. It’s his own.”

“The media is increasingly fixated on the dark, unintended consequences of Facebook and other social networks. Regulators are scrutinizing the company more than ever before. Former Facebook executives have spoken out to express regret about what they built,” Fiegerman reports. “Earlier this month, Zuckerberg said his personal goal for 2018 is to focus on “fixing” Facebook’s many problems…”

