“In short, Facebook wants to show the world that it can still be a positive force in peoples’ lives — or at least show that it’s really, truly trying to be,” Fiegerman reports. “Since the 2016 U.S. election, Facebook has come under fire for stories about fake news, Russian propaganda, filter bubbles and social media addiction. Facebook has also been described as enabling ethnic cleansing in Myanmar and Facebook’s WhatsApp was cited as a cause of beatings in India after a fake news story went viral. Suddenly, the most existential threat Zuckerberg faces isn’t some rival service. It’s his own.”
“The media is increasingly fixated on the dark, unintended consequences of Facebook and other social networks. Regulators are scrutinizing the company more than ever before. Former Facebook executives have spoken out to express regret about what they built,” Fiegerman reports. “Earlier this month, Zuckerberg said his personal goal for 2018 is to focus on “fixing” Facebook’s many problems…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The best way to boost the “well-being” of many Facebook users is to introduce them to the Delete My Account button.
Zuckerberg wants to encourage “users to have more conversations and connections with peers, rather than being bombarded by brands,” which means “please go back to wasting your time making ads about your perfect life that doesn’t exist in a vain attempt to fill the hole in your soul.”
We haven’t had personal FaceBook accounts for many years now. And happily so. — MacDailyNews, May 11, 2017
Beyond the privacy aspect, Facebook is Creepster Central. It’s a Narcissists’ Paradise. In general, yuck. — MacDailyNews, March 27, 2015
