“‘The short-term, dopamine-driven feedback loops we’ve created are destroying how society works,’ said Chamath Palihapitiya, who joined Facebook in 2007 and served as its vice president for user growth,” Kerry Flynn writes for Mashable. “He was referring to the iconic ‘like’ button and other reactions we have while browsing News Feed.”

“The video, first surfaced by The Verge on Monday, is of Palihapitiya speaking at Stanford Graduate School of Business on Nov. 13,” Flynn writes. “Four days prior, Facebook’s founding president Sean Parker echoed similar concerns about Facebook ‘exploiting a vulnerability in human psychology.'”

“Palihapitiya critiqued not only Facebook and social networks but also the state of venture capital in Silicon Valley” Flynn writes. “‘Everybody’s bullshitting,’ he said of the venture capital community. ‘Over time you get one of the 20 [successful investments] and you look like a genius.'”

