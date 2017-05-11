“Delete your Facebook account. No, but really,” Jack Morse writes for Mashable. “This is not the exhortation of an internet troll, but rather the earnest advice of someone who has peered deep into the blue and white abyss and found only varying degrees of despair. ”

“Facebook is unlike any other social media offering in numerous important ways, and while some of those differences add value, the whole ends up being depressingly less than the sum of its parts,” Morse writes. “This, however, is not the story of a confusing user interface, or a diluted brand trying to be everything to everyone — it’s much bigger than that. This is about how Facebook is actually bad for you, and it’s past time that we admitted it.”

Two reasons why Facebook is bad for you:

• Filter bubbles: Facebook silos off conversations between like-minded individuals, creating a harmful feedback loop of self-reinforcing nonsense

• Facebook is a shady company: Facebook’s employees have demonstrated over and over a willingness to exploit their users in ways that demand remembering.

“Many people hold off on deleting their Facebook account for fear of missing out,” Morse writes. “But here’s a dirty little secret: There are plenty of ways to get photos, invitations, and notifications other than Facebook. ”

