“In the US, the requests rose by 26% from the last six months of 2016 to the first six months of 2017, while globally, requests increased by about 21%,” Kozlowska writes. “Since 2013, when the company first started providing data on government requests, the US number has been steadily rising—it has roughly tripled in a period of four years.”
“Facebook has also been more forthcoming. In the first six months of 2013, it granted the government — which includes the police — 79% of requests (‘some data was produced’ in these cases, the company says); in the first six months of 2017, that share rose to 85%,” Kozlowska writes. “Facebook also says that 57% of the requests they got from US law enforcement included a non-disclosure order that bans the company from telling the user that their data was requested. This type of secret request was up by a whopping 50% from the last six months of 2016, but it’s unclear why.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Those who value their privacy certainly don’t use Facebook for anything they’d like to keep private, or at all.
Only fools upload their lives to Facebook and Google while mailing other firms their DNA.
