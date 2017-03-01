“All of these online services let you scrub out your accounts if you want a cleaner, leaner life online,” Nield writes. “Even better, plenty of them let you export your data for safekeeping before you do.”
“So you can always remember that time The Rock answered your desperate tweets or your roommate plastered your Facebook wall with photos of your dog,” Nield writes. “Here’s how you can delete, and back up, accounts from most major social media services.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Number of MacDailyNews staffers with personal Facebook accounts: Zero (0).
