“If you’ve had a nude photo taken, you might be nervous about where it could end up,” Caitlyn Gribbin reports for ABC News Australia. “Your phone may be hacked or a relationship turn sour, meaning the “revenge porn” picture could be made public without your say so.”

“Now, Facebook is partnering with a small Australian Government agency to prevent sexual or intimate images being shared without the subject’s consent. e-Safety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said victims of ‘image-based abuse’ would be able to take action before photos were posted to Facebook, Instagram or Messenger,” Gribbin reports. “If you’re worried your intimate photos will end up on Instagram or Facebook, you can get in contact with the e-Safety Commissioner. They might then tell you to send the images to yourself on Messenger.”

“Yep, you heard that right. Send your own nudes … to yourself,” Gribbin reports. “Once the image is sent via Messenger, Ms Inman Grant said Facebook would use technology to ‘hash’ it, which means creating a digital fingerprint or link. ‘They’re not storing the image, they’re storing the link and using artificial intelligence and other photo-matching technologies,’ she said. ‘So if somebody tried to upload that same image, which would have the same digital footprint or hash value, it will be prevented from being uploaded.’ If the program goes according to plan, the photo will never show up on Facebook, even if a hacker or your ex tries to upload it.”

