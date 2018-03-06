“The options available to respondents ranged from ‘this content should not be allowed on Facebook, and no one should be able to see it’ to ‘this content should be allowed on Facebook, and I would not mind seeing it,'” Hern reports. “A second question asked who should decide the rules around whether or not the adult man should be allowed to ask for such pictures on Facebook. Options available included ‘Facebook users decide the rules by voting and tell Facebook’ and ‘Facebook decides the rules on its own.’ In neither survey question did Facebook allow users to indicate that law enforcement or child protection should be involved in the situation: the strictest option allowed involved turning to the social network as arbiter.”
Hern reports, “Yvette Cooper MP, chair of the Home Affairs Select Committee, condemned the survey. ‘This is a stupid and irresponsible survey,’ she said. ‘Adult men asking 14-year-olds to send sexual images is not only against the law, it is completely wrong and an appalling abuse and exploitation of children. I cannot imagine that Facebook executives ever want it on their platform but they also should not send out surveys that suggest they might tolerate it or suggest to Facebook users that this might ever be acceptable.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: WTF? If you thought Facebook couldn’t get any worse, here ya go!
We haven’t had personal FaceBook accounts for many years now. And happily so. — MacDailyNews, May 11, 2017
Beyond the privacy aspect, Facebook is Creepster Central. It’s a Narcissists’ Paradise. In general, yuck. — MacDailyNews, March 27, 2015
SEE ALSO:
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “TJ” for the heads up.]