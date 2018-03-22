“But Facebook users, in the middle of what seems to be a moment of broader cultural backlash against social media and technology, are also clearly grappling with the ramifications of their use of the platform,” Romano writes. “Since reports of Cambridge Analytica’s massive harvest of Facebook user data surfaced last week, multiple media outlets have responded by reminding an agitated public that they do have options for deleting their Facebook accounts.”
“However, this emphasis fails to take into account both Facebook’s position in modern society and the stakes involved for anyone who chooses to leave a network that has spent more than a decade trying to make leaving it impossible,” Romano writes. “There are three main reasons most people can’t just up and leave Facebook, and they all serve to illustrate the extent to which Facebook has altered the landscape of our digital lives.”
1) Facebook is technologically embedded within a vast web of interconnected third-party apps and social media platforms
2) For many people, using Facebook regularly is a required part of their job or education
3) Facebook is, for better and worse, a tangible tie holding many people to their communities
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If you feel that you cannot #DeleteFacebook, you’ve got bigger problems than Facebook selling your personal data and profiles to the highest bidder.
We haven’t had personal FaceBook accounts for many years now. And happily so. — MacDailyNews, May 11, 2017
Beyond the privacy aspect, Facebook is Creepster Central. It’s a Narcissists’ Paradise. In general, yuck. — MacDailyNews, March 27, 2015
